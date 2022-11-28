Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of Cavco Industries worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVCO. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at about $14,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after buying an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,311.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 20,240 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 97.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $219.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.81. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.47 and a 1-year high of $327.24.

CVCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

