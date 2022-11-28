Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2022

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCOGet Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of Cavco Industries worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVCO. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at about $14,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after buying an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,311.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 20,240 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 97.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $219.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.81. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.47 and a 1-year high of $327.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.