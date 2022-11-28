Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,144 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.29% of Celestica worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,077,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,187 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Celestica by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after buying an additional 570,424 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,478,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Celestica by 421.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 368,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 298,182 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Celestica by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 788,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after buying an additional 278,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

