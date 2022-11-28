CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $582,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNP stock opened at $31.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.85. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

