Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,206 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 31.8% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $36.36 on Monday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.39.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. HSBC increased their target price on Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.99.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

