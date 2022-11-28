Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 58,460 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 627.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,460 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.05% of Lithium Americas worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAC. TD Securities raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

About Lithium Americas

LAC opened at $24.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Featured Articles

