Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.06% of Chimera Investment worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 560,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 11.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 99,742 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,346,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,515 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 27,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the period. 51.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CIM shares. TheStreet cut Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Chimera Investment Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CIM stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 73.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.75%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.51%.

Chimera Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.



