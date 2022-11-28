Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OHI opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

