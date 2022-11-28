Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,602 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in First Horizon by 17.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FHN stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $24.78.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

