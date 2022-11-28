Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,052,000. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73,582.0% in the first quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 323,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after buying an additional 323,025 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,572,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after buying an additional 196,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 955,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,604,000 after buying an additional 135,420 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.36 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51.

