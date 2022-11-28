Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,052,000. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73,582.0% in the first quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 323,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after buying an additional 323,025 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,572,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after buying an additional 196,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 955,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,604,000 after buying an additional 135,420 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.36 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.