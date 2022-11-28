Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 163.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 33.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 557,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,938,000 after purchasing an additional 265,439 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 585.5% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Performance

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $172.14 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.49 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.55.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

