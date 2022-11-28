Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Corning by 20,111.2% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 234,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 233,692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,997,293,000 after buying an additional 384,619 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $34.12 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

