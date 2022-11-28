Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 568 Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.41% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 50,155 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 214,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 26,693 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 25,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Performance

ERTH opened at $50.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.29. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $71.20.

