Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,234 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.08% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 266.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 60,386 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $40.15 on Monday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $51.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average of $41.95.

