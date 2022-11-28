Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 931 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $172.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.49 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.55.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.92.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

