Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,905,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,220,000 after buying an additional 328,332 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,275,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,121,000 after buying an additional 1,414,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,514,000 after buying an additional 2,288,783 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,650,000 after buying an additional 1,714,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $49.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $53.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2,469.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $110.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Trade Desk

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading

