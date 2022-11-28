Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 15.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,693,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 76.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Teradyne to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.12.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $92.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.98. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

