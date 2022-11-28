Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 650,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after acquiring an additional 126,221 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Liberty Global by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,479,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,232,000 after acquiring an additional 99,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,706 shares of company stock worth $3,172,623. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Trading Up 1.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $20.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Further Reading

