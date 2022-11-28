Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 177,107 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 694,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,470,000 after acquiring an additional 317,152 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $35.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.09 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

