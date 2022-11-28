Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.15 Million Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 313.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 380,134 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,109,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,074,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO stock opened at $50.52 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $50.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43.

