Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $40.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.55. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

