Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 14.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.7% during the second quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 14.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.2 %

GPC opened at $186.10 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $186.11. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.09 and a 200 day moving average of $152.25.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

