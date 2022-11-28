Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 250.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,517 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.24% of Clean Harbors worth $11,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CLH opened at $123.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.40. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $124.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.