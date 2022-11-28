Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 130.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,038 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.12% of Cognex worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $48.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

CGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.92.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

