Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Holdings Decreased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 120,050 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $29.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

CPSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,700 shares of company stock worth $110,141. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Computer Programs and Systems

(Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.