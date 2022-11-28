Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Position Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,569 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of Confluent worth $10,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Confluent by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,212 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after buying an additional 465,214 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,208,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,543,000 after buying an additional 500,166 shares during the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $5,224,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $5,224,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,459,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,702 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,645 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFLT. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Confluent to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

Confluent stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $85.50.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. On average, analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

