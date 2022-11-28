CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KBWB opened at $55.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.27. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.381 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

