CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,956,000 after buying an additional 39,267 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 326,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after buying an additional 57,829 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $46.15 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $56.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44.

