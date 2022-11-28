CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,747,000 after acquiring an additional 99,321 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 97,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MDYG opened at $69.11 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $82.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.37.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.