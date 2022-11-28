CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 35.8% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Corning by 44.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $34.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

