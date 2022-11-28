CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,025 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 17.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP stock opened at $33.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.23. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on MP Materials to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.39.

In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 146,935 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $4,707,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,159,250 shares in the company, valued at $37,142,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 146,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $4,707,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,159,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,142,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,924 shares of company stock worth $10,238,467 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

