CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,055 VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $17.50 on Monday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.