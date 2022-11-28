CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 364 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after buying an additional 146,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 787,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,004,000 after buying an additional 110,476 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $17,376,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Whirlpool Price Performance
WHR opened at $148.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.69. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.43 and a 52-week high of $245.44.
Whirlpool Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.72%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whirlpool (WHR)
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.