CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 364 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after buying an additional 146,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 787,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,004,000 after buying an additional 110,476 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $17,376,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR opened at $148.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.69. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.43 and a 52-week high of $245.44.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

