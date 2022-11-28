CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 483 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 483 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Electronic Arts by 10.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,999 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 27.3% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Electronic Arts by 72.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 68,351 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 28,730 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2,262.2% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,417 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Electronic Arts by 67.4% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 86,963 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have weighed in on EA. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.
Shares of EA stock opened at $129.50 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.
Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.
