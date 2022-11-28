CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,554 Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VKQ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,545.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at $115,000. 20.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

VKQ opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71.

Invesco Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

