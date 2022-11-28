CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 926 iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 84,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

KXI opened at $60.88 on Monday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.94.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.