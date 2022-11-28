CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Humana by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.00.

Insider Transactions at Humana

Humana Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $540.95 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.87.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

