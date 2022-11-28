CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,260 SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,154,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,066 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 703.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,200 shares during the period. Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,315,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after acquiring an additional 213,890 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 637,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 323,780 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $24.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.21.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.