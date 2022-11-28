CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,460 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52,424 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $23.84 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $30.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.