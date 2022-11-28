CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $53,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 468 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minot Capital LP grew its position in shares of VMware by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 187,841 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $21,410,000 after buying an additional 31,358 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of VMware by 3,495.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 381,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $43,483,000 after buying an additional 370,889 shares during the period. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMW. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.86.

NYSE VMW opened at $119.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.47 and its 200-day moving average is $114.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 430.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

