CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $54,000 in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Li Auto by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LI opened at $16.81 on Monday. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.13 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

