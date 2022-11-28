CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $55,000 in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Central Securities during the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Central Securities by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 58,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Central Securities during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Central Securities

In other news, Director Leo Price Blackford purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.85 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,350.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Securities Price Performance

Central Securities Announces Dividend

Central Securities stock opened at $35.20 on Monday. Central Securities Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $44.92.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.95%.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

