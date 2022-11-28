CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $55,000 in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $3,426,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $10,756,000. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:IVT opened at $24.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 134.43%.

IVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut InvenTrust Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

Featured Articles

