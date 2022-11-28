CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $55,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $38,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Erste Group Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.74.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.6 %

TTE stock opened at $60.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $157.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.91.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.767 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.