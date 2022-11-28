CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $56,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 24.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 133.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,951,000 after acquiring an additional 766,098 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 169.8% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 81,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 185.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 120,483 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $44.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 235.07% and a net margin of 1.74%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

