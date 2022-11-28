CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $58,000 in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF alerts:

Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Stock Performance

ADME opened at $35.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.