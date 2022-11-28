CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $60,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KLA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,961,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KLA by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,843,000 after acquiring an additional 274,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in KLA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,702,000 after acquiring an additional 98,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in KLA by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,398,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 1.5 %

KLA Announces Dividend

KLAC opened at $380.02 on Monday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.41. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.28.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.