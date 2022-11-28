CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $63,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 669 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 12.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,342 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 49.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the first quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $135.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.32.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,597.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $416,778.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,896.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,597.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,558 shares of company stock valued at $8,932,281. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.