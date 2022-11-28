CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DBEF opened at $38.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.84. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $40.01.

