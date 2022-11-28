CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 267.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 47,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 33,163 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 27.1% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 516,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

PSLV stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

