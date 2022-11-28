CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $32.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

